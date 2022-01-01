Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Tiramisu
Des Moines restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
Coffee & liqueur sponge cake.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
Avg 4.7
(2516 reviews)
Tiramisu
$6.00
More about Wasabi Chi
