Tomato soup in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve tomato soup

Allora Cafe

1459 Grand Ave., des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato soup bowl$6.00
More about Allora Cafe
Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup (Cup)$7.50
With cheese tortellini
Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)$9.99
With cheese tortellini
More about Centro

