Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato soup in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Tomato Soup
Des Moines restaurants that serve tomato soup
Allora Cafe
1459 Grand Ave., des moines
No reviews yet
Tomato soup bowl
$6.00
More about Allora Cafe
Centro
1003 Locust St, Des Moines
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil Soup (Cup)
$7.50
With cheese tortellini
Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)
$9.99
With cheese tortellini
More about Centro
Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines
Pies
Veggie Rolls
Kimchi
Cobb Salad
Chicken Fried Steaks
Chicken Curry
Shrimp Salad
Pork Belly
More near Des Moines to explore
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ames
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston