Triple chocolate cake in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve triple chocolate cake

Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00
Decadent chocolate cake.
More about Exile Brewing
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Light and airy layers of white and milk chocolate mousse atop a flourless chocolate cake finished with white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and fresh strawberries.
More about The Iowa Taproom

