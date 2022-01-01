Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$7.99
Sliced Turkey on a Brioche bun with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese. Served Hot or Cold
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
BBQ

Smokey D's BBQ

601 Locust Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Club$7.99
Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club - Small$10.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
Turkey Bacon Club - Large$12.49
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Melt$14.99
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, Dijon mustard and mayo on garlic focaccia
South Union Cafe

1007 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Melt
