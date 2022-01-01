Turkey bacon in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$7.99
Sliced Turkey on a Brioche bun with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese. Served Hot or Cold
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich
|$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Club - Small
|$10.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
|Turkey Bacon Club - Large
|$12.49
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
Centro
1003 Locust St, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Melt
|$14.99
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, Dijon mustard and mayo on garlic focaccia