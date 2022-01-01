Turkey clubs in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$7.99
Sliced Turkey on a Brioche bun with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, and Swiss Cheese. Served Hot or Cold
|Sliced Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Hessen Haus
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich
|$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, white and cheddar cheese, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on wheatberry bread.
More about The Station on Ingersoll
The Station on Ingersoll
3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
|Havarti Turkey Club
|$12.00
Sliced Turkey Breast, Local Sourdough, Havarti, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo
More about Dough Co. Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$8.50
Roast Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo. Served toasted on our baked fresh house bread along with a pickle spear
More about Gateway Market
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Club - Small
|$10.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
|Turkey Bacon Club - Large
|$12.49
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, lettuce, tomato, country Italian bread
More about University Library Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Turkey Sandwich
|$12.99
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a fresh hoagie.