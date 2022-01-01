Turkey melts in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve turkey melts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Melt Sandwich
|$11.99
A delicious combination of roast turkey, crisp bacon, American and Muenster cheeses, dressed with a spiced aioli. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Centro
1003 Locust St, Des Moines
|Turkey Bacon Melt
|$14.99
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, tomato, Dijon mustard and mayo on garlic focaccia