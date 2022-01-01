Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Main pic

 

Django

1420 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.99
Beyond Meat burger patty with white Cheddar, aioli and onion rings
More about Django
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
Our hand-made black bean and fire-roasted veggie patty, grilled and topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
More about The Iowa Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger (Vegetarian)$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, onion rings, ciabatta bun
More about Gateway Market
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$11.99
1/4 pound all vegetable patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, served on a fresh toasted bun.
More about University Library Cafe
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
George's Veggie Burger$13.99
Grilled veggie burger, pepper jack cheese, roasted corn relish, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun
More about Centro

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Salmon

Honey Chicken

Chicken Pasta

Egg Rolls

Pasta Salad

Patty Melts

Jalapeno Poppers

Brulee

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston