Veggie burgers in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Django
1420 Locust St, Des Moines
|Veggie Burger
|$15.99
Beyond Meat burger patty with white Cheddar, aioli and onion rings
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Our hand-made black bean and fire-roasted veggie patty, grilled and topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Veggie Burger (Vegetarian)
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, onion rings, ciabatta bun
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Veggie Burger
|$11.99
1/4 pound all vegetable patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, served on a fresh toasted bun.