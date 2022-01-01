Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waffles in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Waffles
Des Moines restaurants that serve waffles
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
$6.49
Choice of 2 dipping sauces
More about Gateway Market
Sticky Fingers
111 South 11th St, West Des Moines
No reviews yet
Chicken and Waffles
More about Sticky Fingers
