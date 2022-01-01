Wontons in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve wontons
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Fried Wontons
|$6.95
Crispy, crunchy favorite with a special blend of pork stuffing in a special plum sauce
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$6.95
Ground Shrimp stuffed in wonton, fresh mushrooms and napa cabbage in a special broth.
More about Thai Flavors
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Fried Wontons
|$6.95
Crispy, crunchy pork stuffed wontons served with Sweet & Sour sauce
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Ground Shrimp stuffed in wonton, fresh mushrooms and napa cabbage in a special broth.
More about Wasabi Chi
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Spicy Chicken Wontons
|$8.00
Spicy.
|Chicken Wonton Ramen
|$14.00
Chicken wonton, seasonal veggie, scallion, soft boiled egg, chicken shoyu broth.
|Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$12.00
Raw. Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro.