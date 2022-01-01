Des Plaines restaurants you'll love

Des Plaines restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Des Plaines

Pizza
Seafood
Cake
Must-try Des Plaines restaurants

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Side of Salsa$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Tacos$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
Gene & Georgetti image

 

Gene & Georgetti

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
rigatoni pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with Italian sausage and green peas
Grilled Calamari$17.00
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
House Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

5433 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Chicken Taco$15.00
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.00
Classic Caesar$11.00
Food for Thought - Corp500 image

 

Food for Thought - Corp500

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly$7.25
griddled chopped steak, mushrooms, bell
peppers, onions topped with provolone &
pepper jack cheese on a french roll
COOL BEANS$7.00
Black bean spread, super slaw mix, corm, red peppers, green onions, pepita goddess sauce, pita bread
Buongiorno$5.00
Mixed greens, kale, walnuts, orange segments, avocado, feta cheese, lemon tahini dressing
Slice & Ice image

 

Slice & Ice

1940 East Touhy Ave, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Triple Berry
Basket of Seasoned Waffle Fries$3.25
Classic Cheese Thin Crust Pizza
Chimney Cone Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Chimney Cone Creamery

5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Juniors Cheesecake Slice$12.95
Have a slice of that distinct Juniors cheesecake, shipped in directly from NYC!
Red Velvet Cookies$2.49
Delicious, fudgy, decadent brownie baked "in house" with simple ingredients and bits of premium dark chocolate.
Cold Brew Coffee Milkshake$7.95
Need a little pep in your step? Try this vanilla based milkshake blended with Metropolis cold brew coffee which is brewed for 12 hours. Metropolis is Chicago-based and sources quality coffees they know and trust, ensuring sustainability and fair prices for farmers.
Carmine's Rosemont image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Lasagna$26.95
Stuffed Mushrooms$16.95
Garlic Knots$7.95
Mr. Broast image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

7104 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont

Avg 4.3 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyros Sandwich$8.99
Zinger Burger$9.49
Cheese Burger$7.99
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini$11.00
Turkey with bacon, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, Mozzarella cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Bacon or sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese on a New York bagel.
Katie's Wrap$11.00
Chicken tenders, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Ranch dressing, wrapped in flour tortilla.
Bub City Rosemont image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bub City Rosemont

5441 Park Pl, Rosemont

Avg 4.3 (1652 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUB CITY MGP 3 Bottle Bundle$300.00
1 Bottle Smoke Wagon 8yr (121.4) -
1 Bottle Remus Barrel Proof 6yr (124.9) High Rye -
1 Bottle Remus Barrel Proof 6yr (120.4) High Rye
High West Dbl Rye$50.00
Russel's Reserve Single (Carmen & Jurko 2) Bottle$70.00
Plateia image

 

Plateia

9860 Milwaukee Ave, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PORK Skewers$15.50
2 Pork char-grilled skewers served with Pita, tzatziki, sliced tomato & onions and one choice of a warm side
KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES$12.00
Fried shreaded zucchini fritters w/ herbs & Skordalia
SAGANAKI$10.00
Pan-seared Kefalotiri cheese
Crust Brewing Co. image

 

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Consumer pic

 

Oak Mill Bakery - Des Plaines

2490 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Bizza

8983 POTTER ROAD, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL

9546 Balmoral Ave, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

