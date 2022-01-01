Des Plaines restaurants you'll love
More about Taco Burrito King
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
Tacos (Mxn Style)
|Tacos (Mxn Style)
$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Side of Salsa
$0.25
TBK's Red or Green Salsa
Tacos
$3.25
A Soft Corn Tortilla Topped with your Choice of Meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and Cheese.
More about Gene & Georgetti
Gene & Georgetti
9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont
Rigatoni Buttera
|Rigatoni Buttera
$24.00
rigatoni pasta tossed in a tomato cream sauce with Italian sausage and green peas
Grilled Calamari
$17.00
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
House Salad
$5.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, black olives with our house Italian dressing
More about Park Tavern
Park Tavern
5433 Park Place, Rosemont
Pulled Chicken Taco
|Pulled Chicken Taco
$15.00
BBQ Bacon Burger
$16.00
Classic Caesar
$11.00
More about Food for Thought - Corp500
Food for Thought - Corp500
520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield
Philly
|Philly
$7.25
griddled chopped steak, mushrooms, bell
peppers, onions topped with provolone &
pepper jack cheese on a french roll
COOL BEANS
$7.00
Black bean spread, super slaw mix, corm, red peppers, green onions, pepita goddess sauce, pita bread
Buongiorno
$5.00
Mixed greens, kale, walnuts, orange segments, avocado, feta cheese, lemon tahini dressing
More about Slice & Ice
Slice & Ice
1940 East Touhy Ave, Des Plaines
Lemon Triple Berry
|Lemon Triple Berry
Basket of Seasoned Waffle Fries
$3.25
Classic Cheese Thin Crust Pizza
More about Chimney Cone Creamery
ICE CREAM
Chimney Cone Creamery
5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont
|Popular items
|Juniors Cheesecake Slice
$12.95
Have a slice of that distinct Juniors cheesecake, shipped in directly from NYC!
Red Velvet Cookies
$2.49
Delicious, fudgy, decadent brownie baked "in house" with simple ingredients and bits of premium dark chocolate.
Cold Brew Coffee Milkshake
$7.95
Need a little pep in your step? Try this vanilla based milkshake blended with Metropolis cold brew coffee which is brewed for 12 hours. Metropolis is Chicago-based and sources quality coffees they know and trust, ensuring sustainability and fair prices for farmers.
More about Carmine's Rosemont
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Carmine's Rosemont
9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont
Meat Lasagna
|Meat Lasagna
$26.95
Stuffed Mushrooms
$16.95
Garlic Knots
$7.95
More about Mr. Broast
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
7104 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont
Gyros Sandwich
|Gyros Sandwich
$8.99
Zinger Burger
$9.49
Cheese Burger
$7.99
More about Katie's Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Avocado Panini
$11.00
Turkey with bacon, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayonnaise, red onion, Mozzarella cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.00
Bacon or sausage, two fried eggs, American cheese on a New York bagel.
Katie's Wrap
$11.00
Chicken tenders, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, Ranch dressing, wrapped in flour tortilla.
More about Bub City Rosemont
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bub City Rosemont
5441 Park Pl, Rosemont
|Popular items
|BUB CITY MGP 3 Bottle Bundle
$300.00
1 Bottle Smoke Wagon 8yr (121.4) -
1 Bottle Remus Barrel Proof 6yr (124.9) High Rye -
1 Bottle Remus Barrel Proof 6yr (120.4) High Rye
High West Dbl Rye
$50.00
Russel's Reserve Single (Carmen & Jurko 2) Bottle
$70.00
More about Plateia
Plateia
9860 Milwaukee Ave, Des Plaines
PORK Skewers
|PORK Skewers
$15.50
2 Pork char-grilled skewers served with Pita, tzatziki, sliced tomato & onions and one choice of a warm side
KOLOKITHOKEFTEDES
$12.00
Fried shreaded zucchini fritters w/ herbs & Skordalia
SAGANAKI
$10.00
Pan-seared Kefalotiri cheese
More about Crust Brewing
Crust Brewing
5500 Park Place, Rosemont
More about Oak Mill Bakery - Des Plaines
Oak Mill Bakery - Des Plaines
2490 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines
More about Pizza Bizza
Pizza Bizza
8983 POTTER ROAD, Des Plaines
More about Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL
9546 Balmoral Ave, Rosemont