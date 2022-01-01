Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
King Breakfast Burrito$9.75
A large flour tortilla filled with your Choice of Meat w/ scrambled eggs, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
King Burrito$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and your choice of meat.
Jr Burrito$6.75
A medium flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

5433 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Special Steak Burrito$18.00
More about Park Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, tomatoes, onions, diced potatoes, Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and a side of salsa.
More about Katie's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Steak Bowls

Chicken Marsala

Cannolis

Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Burgers

Enchiladas

Wedge Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston