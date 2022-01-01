Calamari in
Des Plaines restaurants that serve calamari
Gene & Georgetti
9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont
No reviews yet
Grilled Calamari
$17.00
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
More about Gene & Georgetti
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Carmine's Rosemont
9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont
Avg 4.4
(2270 reviews)
Calamari
$20.95
More about Carmine's Rosemont
