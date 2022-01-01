Calamari in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve calamari

Grilled Calamari image

 

Gene & Georgetti

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Calamari$17.00
simply grilled, lemon, e.v.o.o.
More about Gene & Georgetti
Carmine's Rosemont image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$20.95
More about Carmine's Rosemont

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Rigatoni

Tacos

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Park Ridge

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston