Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern - Rosemont

5433 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$9.00
More about Park Tavern - Rosemont
Food for Thought - Corp500 image

 

Food for Thought - Corp500

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE SOUP-chicken tortilla$3.95
SMALL SOUP-chicken tortilla$2.95
More about Food for Thought - Corp500

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Veggie Quesadillas

Chicken Soup

Steak Sandwiches

Cake

Pies

Pork Chops

Chopped Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1532 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston