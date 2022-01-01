Chilaquiles in Des Plaines
Des Plaines restaurants that serve chilaquiles
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Chilaquiles
|$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Cinco De Mayo Chilaquiles
|$13.00
Corn tortillas cooked with our chicken verde, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado, drizzled with sour cream and served with two eggs, black bean corn salsa and fresh fruit.