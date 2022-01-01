Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$7.50
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
Chilaquiles$8.45
Eggs with tortilla chips cooked in red sauce served with rice, beans, and sour cream.
Your choice of meat can also be added for extra
More about Taco Burrito King
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinco De Mayo Chilaquiles$13.00
Corn tortillas cooked with our chicken verde, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheese, sliced avocado, drizzled with sour cream and served with two eggs, black bean corn salsa and fresh fruit.
More about Katie's Kitchen

