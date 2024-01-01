Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants
Des Plaines restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Food for Thought - Corp500

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMALL SOUP-BEEF CHILI$2.95
TACO DINNER
Biste a la Mexican and chicken taco doroados with Spanish rice and pinto beans with your choice of flour tortillas or corn. Toppings are cilantro and onion, shredded lettuce, shredded mix cheese, homemade Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and our in-house salsas.
FORKS-SWEET CHILI CHICKEN BURRITO$8.00
SWEET CHILI CHICKEN BURRITO
roasted chicken, brown rice, carrot, cucumber, spicy cabbage, wheat tortilla
$8.00 | 640 CALS
More about Food for Thought - Corp500
Crust Brewing Co. image

 

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Spicy Chili$8.00
Ground beef and short rib. Served with flatbread cracker.
More about Crust Brewing

