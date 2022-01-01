Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

5433 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Park Tavern
Carmine's Rosemont image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$14.00
More about Carmine's Rosemont

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Enchiladas

Chicken Wraps

Calamari

Chopped Salad

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Quesadillas

Cannolis

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston