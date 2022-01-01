Cinnamon rolls in Des Plaines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crust Brewing Co. image

 

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crust Cinnamon Roll$14.00
Cinnamon sugar dough, rolled and coated with cream cheese frosting.
More about Crust Brewing
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Katie's Kitchen

