Cobb salad in
Des Plaines
/
Des Plaines
/
Cobb Salad
Des Plaines restaurants that serve cobb salad
Park Tavern
5433 Park Place, Rosemont
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad W/Chx
$17.00
More about Park Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
Avg 4.9
(565 reviews)
Cobb Salad
$12.50
Charbroiled chicken breast or chilled roast turkey, hardboiled egg, avocado, carrots, bacon, tomato, black olives, Cheddar Jack cheese.
More about Katie's Kitchen
