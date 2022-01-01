Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants
Des Plaines restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Cheese Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate Monday Special$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
More about Taco Burrito King
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Enchiladas$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with turkey taco meat, scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with our homemade salsa verde, queso fresco and sour cream, served with fresh fruit.
More about Katie's Kitchen

