Enchiladas in Des Plaines

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with grilled onions & green peppers topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate Monday Special
|$10.59
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Breakfast Enchiladas
|$11.00
Three flour tortillas filled with turkey taco meat, scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, topped with our homemade salsa verde, queso fresco and sour cream, served with fresh fruit.