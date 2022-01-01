Fajitas in Des Plaines
Des Plaines restaurants that serve fajitas
Taco Burrito King
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Steak Fajita Bowl
|$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
|Fajita Plate *Saturday Special*
|$11.89
Choice of steak or chicken with green pepper, onion tomato, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
|Jr Fajita
|$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Food for Thought - Corp500
520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$6.95
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
+$1.50 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN