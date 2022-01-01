Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve fajitas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Fajita Bowl$10.99
A deconstructed Skirt Steak burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Fajita Plate *Saturday Special*$11.89
Choice of steak or chicken with green pepper, onion tomato, and sour cream. All dinners served with rice and beans.
Jr Fajita$8.75
A flour tortilla that includes grilled green pepper, onion, tomato filled with sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Food for Thought - Corp500

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
FAJITA QUESADILLA
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
$6.95 | 950 CALS | V
+$1.50 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN
More about Food for Thought - Corp500

