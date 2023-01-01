Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fettuccine alfredo in
Des Plaines
/
Des Plaines
/
Fettuccine Alfredo
Des Plaines restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Carmine's Rosemont
9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont
Avg 4.4
(2270 reviews)
Fettuccine Alfredo
$22.50
More about Carmine's Rosemont
Land & Lake - Rosemont
6600 Mannheim Road, Rosemont
No reviews yet
Fettuccine Alfredo
$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, shaved parmesan
(vegetarian)
More about Land & Lake - Rosemont
