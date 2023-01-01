Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Banner pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$22.50
More about Carmine's Rosemont
Item pic

 

Land & Lake - Rosemont

6600 Mannheim Road, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, shaved parmesan
(vegetarian)
More about Land & Lake - Rosemont

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Chilaquiles

Tortas

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Paninis

Salmon

Short Ribs

Pork Chops

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1643 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (312 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston