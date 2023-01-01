French toast in Des Plaines
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Pumpkin French Toast
|$11.00
Three pieces of french toast dipped into out pumpkin egg batter and grilled, stacked and topped with homemade pumpkin cheese spread.
|Lingonberry Stuffed French Toast
|$11.00
Multi-grain bread filled with lingonberries and bananas, grilled and topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
|Taffy Apple French Toast
|$12.00
Brioche bread coated with peanuts and grilled, topped with cinnamon apples and caramel sauce.