Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Des Plaines
/
Des Plaines
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Des Plaines restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Giacomo’s Italian Restaurant
740 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
No reviews yet
Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich
$13.95
More about Giacomo’s Italian Restaurant
Mr. Broast - Rosemont
7104 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
More about Mr. Broast - Rosemont
