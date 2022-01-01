Patty melts in Des Plaines
Des Plaines restaurants that serve patty melts
Food for Thought - Corp500
520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield
|FFT PATTY MELT
|$8.00
FFT PATTY MELT
angus beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, FFT secret sauce, sourdough bread
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Katie’s Patty Melt
|$11.50
Charbroiled beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on marble rye.
|Brisket Patty Melt
|$15.00
Slow roasted brisket cooked with our secret sauce sandwiched between toasted sour dough bread with red onions and Havarti cheese, served with sweet potato fries.