Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve patty melts

Food for Thought - Corp500 image

 

Food for Thought - Corp500

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
FFT PATTY MELT$8.00
FFT PATTY MELT
angus beef patty, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, FFT secret sauce, sourdough bread
More about Food for Thought - Corp500
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Katie’s Patty Melt$11.50
Charbroiled beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on marble rye.
Brisket Patty Melt$15.00
Slow roasted brisket cooked with our secret sauce sandwiched between toasted sour dough bread with red onions and Havarti cheese, served with sweet potato fries.
More about Katie's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Fish Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Chopped Salad

Burritos

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Niles

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1894 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston