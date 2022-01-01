Quesadillas in Des Plaines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Quesadilla w/Meat$9.99
Quesadilla w/Meat$7.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
Quesadilla w/ Meat$6.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
More about Taco Burrito King
Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Food for Thought - Corp500

520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
FAJITA QUESADILLA
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
$6.95 | 950 CALS | V
+$1.50 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN
More about Food for Thought - Corp500
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

7104 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont

Avg 4.3 (1923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
Steak Quesadilla$7.99
More about Mr. Broast
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Choice of egg beater or egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, green onions, zucchini, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fruit or tomatoes.
More about Katie's Kitchen

