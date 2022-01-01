Quesadillas in Des Plaines
Des Plaines restaurants that serve quesadillas
Taco Burrito King
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Super Quesadilla w/Meat
|$9.99
|Quesadilla w/Meat
|$7.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
|Quesadilla w/ Meat
|$6.25
A medium flour tortilla folded in half with melted cheese and your choice of meat
Food for Thought - Corp500
520 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$6.95
FAJITA QUESADILLA
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
$6.95 | 950 CALS | V
+$1.50 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN
Mr. Broast
7104 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.99
|Steak Quesadilla
|$7.99
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Choice of egg beater or egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, green onions, zucchini, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fruit or tomatoes.