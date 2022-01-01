Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants
Des Plaines restaurants that serve short ribs

Crust Brewing Co. image

 

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Ribs$28.00
Lights Out lager braised boneless short rib served with parmesan truffle potatoes.
More about Crust Brewing
Banner pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib & Polenta$37.00
More about Carmine's Rosemont

