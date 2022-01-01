Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Des Plaines
/
Des Plaines
/
Short Ribs
Des Plaines restaurants that serve short ribs
Crust Brewing
5500 Park Place, Rosemont
No reviews yet
Short Ribs
$28.00
Lights Out lager braised boneless short rib served with parmesan truffle potatoes.
More about Crust Brewing
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Carmine's Rosemont
9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont
Avg 4.4
(2270 reviews)
Short Rib & Polenta
$37.00
More about Carmine's Rosemont
