Tacos in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants that serve tacos

Tacos (Mxn Style) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
Taco Dinner (3)$12.45
Three Tacos with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese served alongside rice and beans
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
More about Taco Burrito King
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

5433 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Taco$15.00
More about Park Tavern

