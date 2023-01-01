Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Des Plaines

Go
Des Plaines restaurants
Toast

Des Plaines restaurants that serve tiramisu

Banner pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$12.00
More about Carmine's Rosemont
Consumer pic

 

Oak Mill Bakery - Des Plaines

2490 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
6" Tiramisu$44.95
More about Oak Mill Bakery - Des Plaines

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Plaines

Fajitas

Chicken Parmesan

Penne

French Fries

Fish Tacos

Brisket

Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Des Plaines to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Morton Grove

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1956 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston