Tostadas in Des Plaines

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Veggie Tostada$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.
Tostada Plate$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tostada Stack$14.00
Tostada layered with refried beans, chorizo, queso fresco, red and green salsa, sour cream and topped with two eggs, served with a side of pico de gallo and fresh fruit
More about Katie's Kitchen

