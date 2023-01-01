Tostadas in Des Plaines
Des Plaines restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King - Des Plaines
11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines
|Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|Veggie Tostada
|$4.50
An open faced hard shell corn tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese grilled onions and green peppers.
|Tostada Plate
|$10.99
Two Tostadas with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about Katie's Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
|Breakfast Tostada Stack
|$14.00
Tostada layered with refried beans, chorizo, queso fresco, red and green salsa, sour cream and topped with two eggs, served with a side of pico de gallo and fresh fruit