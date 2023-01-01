Tzatziki in Des Plaines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plateia image

 

Plateia

9860 Milwaukee Ave, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
Takeout
TZATZIKI$10.00
Greek Yogurt Spread w/ cucumber & Garlic, XVOO & Lemon
More about Plateia
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Tzatziki Bowl$15.00
White rice topped with marinated chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, red onion, dill, avocado, feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, served with a side of tzatziki sauce and grilled pita.
More about Katie's Kitchen

