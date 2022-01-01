Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Des Plaines

Des Plaines restaurants
Des Plaines restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$6.00
A Tortilla filled with green pepper and onions and melted cheese folded in half
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Choice of egg beater or egg whites, spinach, roasted red peppers, green onions, zucchini, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with fruit or tomatoes.
