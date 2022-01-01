Go
DeSalvo's Pizza

Pizza by the Slice on Central.

1945 Central St



Popular Items

Green Dreams
Garlic Oil Base, Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Green Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Swirl
Seasonal Salad
Spinach Mixed Greens, Feta, Red Onions, Marinated Olives, Roasted Red Peppers and Artichokes, Bread Crumbs Locally Grown Micro Greens, Feta Buttermilk Vinaigrette
Margherita
Garlic Oil Base, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Ceaser Salad
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Build Your Own Pizza
Hand stretched crust with crushed, vine ripened tomato sauce and house shredded Wisconsin mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Add your favorite toppings!
3 Garlic Knots & Sauce$3.50
Bread Knots tossed in garlic oil, herbs and spices. Served with homemade marinara or ranch.
The Racoon
Sausage, Pepperoni, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Pickled Peppers, Hot Honey
Cheese Pizza
Hand stretched crust with crushed, vine ripened tomato sauce and house shredded Wisconsin mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.25
Homemade brown butter, chocolate chip cookies, sprinkled with flakey salt.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Roasted Almonds, Dried Cherries, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Location

1945 Central St

Evanston IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
