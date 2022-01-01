DeSalvo's Pizza
Pizza by the Slice on Central.
1945 Central St
Popular Items
Location
1945 Central St
Evanston IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Comida Cantina
Comida Cantina provides to you a fushion cuisine blending Latin American and Mexican favorites.
We currently offer indoor dining (following all safety protocols of course!), outdoor patio fire pit tables, heated rooftop dining, carry out and delivery.
Beth's Little Bake Shop
Beth's Little Bake Shop is a European-inspired bakery specializing in fresh Pastry, Cakes, Coffee and Espresso Drinks, and our Famous French Macarons. Everything we make is made in-house from scratch using the highest quality local ingredients.
Blended Health & Smoothie Bar - Evanston
We serve delicious smoothies, acai bowls and cold pressed juices while maintaining an engaging environment where everyone is a member of our family!
Tag's Bakery
Famous for our Florentines!