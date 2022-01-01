Descanso Restaurant

Go
Descanso is a unique Mexican Restaurant where our cuisine inspiration comes from the Central West Region of Mexico.

1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103 • $$

Avg 4.3 (2188 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Fried Rice$6.00
Taco and Quesadilla Plate$14.00
Choose Any Combination of two Items Below. Each Dish Comes With Refried Beans and Mexican Fried Rice.
If you choose one option, we will give you two of that same item.
Ensalada Clasica$10.50
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Queso Fresco, Toasted Pepita Seeds and Agave Lemon Vinaigrette. Add Chicken (3) or Shrimp (5)
Family Taco Meal$58.00
Comes with 2 Pounds of Meat (Choose Up to Two Options: Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor or Carnitas ), 1 Pint of Refried Pinto Beans, 1 Pint of Mexican Fried Rice, 12 Tortillas, 1 Pint of Pico de Gallo, 1/2 Pint of Salsa Verde, 1/2 Pint of Salsa Frita, 1/2 Pint of Lime Wedges and Tortilla Chips. (servers 4+ Adults). Choosing 1 meat will get you 2 pounds of that particular protein.
Elote Asado$10.00
Grilled Sweet White Corn, Chile Morita Aioli, Cotija Cheese and Chile Con Limon Powder
Carne Alambre$19.00
Filet Steak, Tres Quesos, Onions, Bell Peppers, Bacon, Serrano Chiles and Avocado Toreado Salsa. Served with Flour Tortillas.
Clasico Guacamole$11.00
Hass Avocado, Lime, White Onions, Serrano Chiles, Cilantro and Fresh Tortilla Chips
Pollo Quesadilla$5.50
Chicken, Tres Quesos, Salsa Verde, Cilantro and Cotija Cheese.
Al Pastor Alambre$18.00
Spit-Roasted Pork, Tres Quesos, Bell Peppers, Onions, Avocado Toreado Salsa and Serrano Chiles. Served with Flour Tortillas.
Chips, Chicharrones y Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Pork Chicharrones and Salsa Frita
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
