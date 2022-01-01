Descanso Restaurant

Comes with 2 Pounds of Meat (Choose Up to Two Options: Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor or Carnitas ), 1 Pint of Refried Pinto Beans, 1 Pint of Mexican Fried Rice, 12 Tortillas, 1 Pint of Pico de Gallo, 1/2 Pint of Salsa Verde, 1/2 Pint of Salsa Frita, 1/2 Pint of Lime Wedges and Tortilla Chips. (servers 4+ Adults). Choosing 1 meat will get you 2 pounds of that particular protein.

