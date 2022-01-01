Go
Toast

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

Our Pub’s distinct Northwest style brings a taste of Central Oregon to the heart of Portland and is a popular destination for great beer, delicious food and a relaxed urban atmosphere. The brew pub’s 26 taps feature Deschutes mainstays plus a selection of seasonal and experimental beers developed and brewed on site exclusively for the Portland pub by our brewers. Led by Executive Chef Jill Ramseier, our talented culinary team creates classic pub food taken to the next level. Matching our brewers’ passion, they create dishes from scratch with the best possible local ingredients.

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

210 NW 11th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Bottles$11.50
Fries$6.00
Hand-cut Kennebec potatoes, lightly salted.
Housemade Sausage$13.75
Served with accompaniments. Ask your server for today's offering.
Pub Burger$16.75
Two quarter-pound Oregon Valley Natural grass-fed beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, beer-brined pickles, fry sauce, housemade bun 
Mustard BBQ Burger$17.75
Third-pound beef patty, bacon, cheddar, Obsidian Stout mustard BBQ sauce, coleslaw, crispy onions, housemade bun
Garlic Fries$11.00
House-cut kennebec potatoes, orange-rosemary aioli, manchego cheese
Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
Smoked whole wings. Choice of Buffalo or Mango-Habanero sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.
Quinoa Sandwich$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia 
Elk Burger$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
Ribeye*$41.00
16oz Cedar River Ranch ribeye, three cheese mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, truffle herb butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

210 NW 11th Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

No reviews yet

Great food for folks on the fly. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Greenleaf Juicing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston