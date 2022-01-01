Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
Our Pub’s distinct Northwest style brings a taste of Central Oregon to the heart of Portland and is a popular destination for great beer, delicious food and a relaxed urban atmosphere. The brew pub’s 26 taps feature Deschutes mainstays plus a selection of seasonal and experimental beers developed and brewed on site exclusively for the Portland pub by our brewers. Led by Executive Chef Jill Ramseier, our talented culinary team creates classic pub food taken to the next level. Matching our brewers’ passion, they create dishes from scratch with the best possible local ingredients.
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
210 NW 11th Ave • $$
Location
210 NW 11th Ave
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
