Deschutes Brewery Public House

Our original Public House has been a vibrant fixture of the downtown Bend, Oregon scene since 1988. Not only were our very first beers brewed here – think Black Butte Porter and Jubelale – but we quickly became a gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. While the beer speaks for itself through a total of 19 taps, our chefs also put the same quality and hand-crafted excellence into the cuisine. Our beer-centric menu features fresh ingredients, many sourced from local farmers, foragers and ranchers with whom the team has built strong relationships over the years. Most menu items are hand-crafted from scratch whenever possible, and several items are made with spent grain from the brewing process. Come visit us at Bend’s original brew pub and see where it all began.



