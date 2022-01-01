Desert Donuts

Go
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

3134 W Carefree Hwy • $

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Dozen Combo (PROMOCODE: 6Donuts)
15% off any combo of 6 donuts
Cereal Killer$3.50
This shop favorite is dipped in marshmallow icing and topped with fruity pebbles, lucky charms marshmallows and a strawberry drizzle.
Deluxe Bowl$6.25
What could be better than your whole breakfast in one bowl? A donut topped with egg, cheese, bacon and sausage gravy is sure to satisfy your hunger..
Glazed$2.00
The original glazed donut. Simple pleasure.
Oreo$2.75
Just like the cookie. Dipped in Chocolate icing and topped with Oreo and white drizzle.
Apple Pie$3.50
Coated in cinnamon sugar, topped with apple and caramel drizzle.
Frozen$2.75
This top seller is dipped in blue icing and sprinkled with powdered sugar and then white drizzle.
Bavarian Cream$2.75
Dipped in our delectable chocolate icing and finished with a scoop of our rich bavarian creme.
Pink Rainbow$2.75
AKA the Homer Simpson, its dipped in pink icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles. a favorite of all ages..
1 Dozen Combo (PROMOCODE: 12Donuts)
15% off any combo of 12 donuts
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3134 W Carefree Hwy

Phoenix AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
