Brewing beer. Brewing Community. Brewing Memories. Desert Monks Brewing Co aims to be the community “Lieblingslokal” - a favorite place to gather where the host is a friend and where one feels at home… an “everyman’s brewery” where everyone can enjoy an excellently crafted beverage and can find a place to be. We fell in love with the German Beer Garden and the “Stammtisch” – that big table for friends, neighbors, and guests to gather frequently to relax, celebrate, or just pass the time. We believe we have crafted a space centered on responsible enjoyment of excellently brewed beverages. We don't have a kitchen, but please feel free to bring in your favorite food from one of our Gilbert Town Square neighbors or elsewhere. We will have a rotation of food trucks on weekends



1094 S Gilbert Road