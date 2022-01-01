Go
The Horny Toad Glendale

Come on in and enjoy a place where there's more to do than just eat great food. Entertainment regularly, yard games and fun things for the whole family to enjoy.

PIZZA • GRILL

6729 N 57th Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (744 reviews)

Popular Items

Western Omelet$9.99
Vegan Zone (After 11am)$12.00
Fried Zucchini (4)$9.00
18" Pepperoni$21.50
Wings$8.00
18” Craft Your Own$18.00
14 " Cheese$14.00
Vegan Spicy Hawaiian 8"$12.00
Tenders & Fries (3)$10.00
Pozole (Sat. & Sun. Only)$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

6729 N 57th Dr

Glendale AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
