Desi Junction -
Open today 4:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
11919 101st Ave #0, Queens NY 11419
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Avenue BBQ Hut! - BBQ / JERK / RASTA PASTA / LAMB / CHICKEN / HALAL
No Reviews
122-09 Liberty Avenue Queens, NY 11419
View restaurant
Tropical Isle Roti Shop and Bakery - Corner of Liberty Ave and Lefferts Blvd, in the heart of Little Guyana
No Reviews
118-19 Liberty Avenue S Richmond Hill, NY 11419
View restaurant