Tapas Desi

Join us for an international culinary journey inspired by the tastes of India with a Bollywood vibe and a fusion of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. We are passionate about serving authentic Desi and Punjabi dishes with our modern take on traditional Indian cuisine. We offer an entertaining dining experience by bringing people from all cultures together with food, drinks, and music. Book your table today!
1685 Church St, Decatur, GA 30033
Decatur GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
