DE Slider Co.

Fast Casual Takeout Restaurant.
At De Slider Co. we serve sliders of all flavors, not just burgers!

204 West 10th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

“The Goat”$14.00
Two 3 oz. Beef brisket Sliders. Brisket is dry rubbed with an in-house spice blend, slow cooked for 24 hours, crispy onions, smoked Gouda cheese and bbq sauce made from brisket drippings. Served with French Fries, house pickles and chipotle-lime Cole slaw.
Mix & Match Sliders$16.00
Your choice of any Two Sliders. Served with French fries, Cole slaw and house pickles
Fat Mama Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 3 oz. Angus beef burger Sliders with Vermont cheddar cheese, zesty pickles, baby greens, red onion, tomato and tarragon Russian dressing. Served with French Fries, house pickles and chipotle-lime Cole slaw.
Mary Had a Little Lamb$15.00
Two 4 oz. Lamb Sliders. Paired with cucumber salsa, tomato, baby greens, feta cheese and roasted garlic sauce. Served with French Fries, house pickles and chipotle-lime Cole slaw.
You Gonna Loooovve This!$15.00
Two 3 oz. Blackened Grilled Salmon Sliders. Topped with baby greens, tomato and avocado-cilantro dressing. Served with French Fries, house pickles and chipotle-lime Cole slaw.
Cooli Hott$13.00
Two 3 oz. Crispy Chicken Sliders. Tossed in our house-made Buffalo sauce. Topped with baby greens, plum tomato, pickles and blue cheese aioli. Served with French Fries, house pickles and chipotle-lime Cole slaw.
Pineapple Lemonade$5.00
Made in house with fresh pineapples and lemons.
95 South$13.00
Two 3 oz. Buttermilk fried chicken Sliders. Topped with Tangy slaw, baby greens, hot sauce aioli on grilled cornbread. Served with french fries, house pickles and chipotle-lime Cole slaw
Diet Coke$2.75
Rosemary-Lemon Iced Tea$5.00
Fresh black tea brewed in house. Infused with rosemary and lemon.
Location

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
