Dessert First

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

433 Kent Narrows way

Grasonville, MD 21638

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Iced Latte*
Espresso with milk over ice. Feel free to add a flavor of your choice
Hot Latte*
Espresso with steamed milk and a small layer of foam, feel free to add a flavor of your choice
Coffee Smoothie*
Frozen and blended made with espresso, milk, flavor and a cream base
Sausage Egg and Cheese$4.50
Iced Chai Latte*
Honey vanilla chai with milk poured over ice
Hot Americano*
Espresso with hot water
Drip*
Medium house roast coffee
Egg and Cheese$4.50
Hot Cappuccino*
Espresso with steamed milk and extra foam
Iced Cappuccino*
Espresso and milk poured over ice topped off with foam
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

433 Kent Narrows way, Grasonville MD 21638

Directions

Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

