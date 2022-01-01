Go
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Classic handcrafted desserts, reimagined!

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D

Popular Items

Strawberry Cupcakes$3.95
Strawberry Cupcake with Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Oreo® Truffles$2.50
Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Red Velvet Cupcakes$3.95
Red Velvet Cupcake with Cream Cheese Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
French Vanilla Cupcakes$3.95
French Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Confetti Cake Balls$2.50
Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Red Velvet Cake Balls$2.50
Bite-size version of our blushing red cake. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Chocolate Cupcakes$3.95
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Chocolate-Dipped Chocolate Chunk Cook$3.50
The cookie that started it all! Often copied, never duplicated. Our chocolate-dipped chocolate chunk cookies have three kinds of chocolate! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Lemon Squares$3.00
These are the real deal - made with freshly squeezed lemon juice on top of a butter-filled shortbread crust. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Location

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
