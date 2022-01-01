Go
DeStazio's

Curbside delivery now available.
Call 419-862-0404 when you arrive.

351 Rice Street

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.99
ranch sauce with chicken and bacon
Staz Bread Sticks$4.99
includes one sauce cup
12" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.99
Premium toppings are $2.50 each
Deluxe Pizza$13.00
pepperoni-sausage-green peppers-onions-mushrooms
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6) with sauce$4.00
14" Large Cheese Pizza$15.49
Premium toppings are $3.00 each
Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza 10"$13.99
Crust is made of Cauliflower (Gluten Free)
Premium toppings are $2.50 each
Meat Lovers
pepperoni-sausage-bacon-ham
Dill Pickle Pizza
ranch sauce topped with cheese and dill pickles
16" XL Cheese Pizza$16.99
Premium toppings are $3.50 each
351 Rice Street

Elmore OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
