DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

The Beer Hall features 30 taps, an exclusive menu of bold-flavored, American-inspired pub fare that pairs well with our Beer Hall-exclusive bottles and draft releases of pilot, experimental and barrel-aged beers. Guests of The Beer Hall experience a mix of self and full-service in a communal setting inside the long, open, brick-walled hall while enjoying the same family-friendly atmosphere as our restaurants. The bar in The Beer Hall not only highlights DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous beer-based cocktails and brewed on-site craft seltzers and ciders.

1200 Greenbriar Dr

Popular Items

Peel & Eat Shrimp (12)$22.00
(12) cajun spice seasoned & poached shrimp, lemon, chive, house-made cocktail sauce
House Salad$8.25
mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, asiago, balsamic-roasted heirloom tomatoes, ancho croutons, grilled red onion, roasted garlic vinaigrette [vegetarian]
Cider - Apple Dry Crowler (32 Oz. Can)$11.00
Traditional Cider - 6.2% ABV - Dry apple cider made from Michigan Macintosh apples.
Quart-Chile Colorado$22.00
SERVES 4: braised beef, roasted chiles, poblano crema, cilantro, radish, green onion, cuban bread
Cream of Tomato Cup$5.75
tomatoes, local cream, butter, onion, celery, pesto [vegetarian] [gluten free]
Southwest Caesar$9.25
romaine, grilled corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, soft-boiled egg, avocado, cilantro, ancho croutons, roasted poblano caesar dressing
Cider - Apple Sweet Crowler (32 Oz. Can)$11.00
Traditional Cider - 6% ABV - Sweet apple cider made from Michigan Macintosh apples.
Chile Colorado Cup$6.75
braised beef, roasted chiles, poblano crema, cilantro, radish, green onion
Quart-Cream of Tomato$18.00
SERVES 4: tomatoes, local cream, butter, onion, celery, pesto, cuban bread [vegetarian][gluten free]
Cheese Curds$9.75
hand-breaded garlic & herb white cheddar, malt ranch [vegetarian]
Location

1200 Greenbriar Dr

Normal IL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
