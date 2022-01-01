Go
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works

Our menus focus is on bold flavors that pair well with a wide array of innovative beers for every palate. We are not bound to any particular cooking genre or beer style. Rather, our commitment is grounded upon an inventive approach to classic American-inspired pub fare and global cooking and brewing traditions. Our brewpub's bar not only features DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous house cocktails, a distinctive wine list, and many locally crafted spirits. Together, we create energetic environments that encourage our guests to share in the excitement.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bacon & Cheese Burger$15.25
half-pound prime angus beef, applewood-smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, butter bun
Ancho Chicken Salad$12.25
romaine & little gem lettuce, avocado, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, grilled corn, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla strips, cracked black pepper, ancho lime ranch
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$13.50
weissenheimer hefeweizen-battered cod, crispy potato wedges, tartar sauce, habanero-infused vinegar
Mexican Street Corn$11.75
grilled corn, cotija lime mayo, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, green onion, cilantro
Bavarian-Style Pretzels$10.75
hand-twisted soft dough, ipa mustard, cheddar cheese sauce [vegetarian]
Cheese Curds$9.75
hand-breaded garlic & herb white cheddar, roasted garlic tomato sauce
Warm Potato & Salmon$17.25
oven-roasted salmon, fingerling potatoes, roasted vegetables, dill, honey & stone ground mustard [gluten-free]
Stuffed Poblano Pepper$14.75
white cheddar, mashed potatoes, cumin, cilantro, chile oil, basil oil, roasted red pepper sauce, ancho rice & beans [vegetarian]
Dijon Chicken$15.75
grilled dijon-marinated chicken breasts, dijon sauce, green beans, yellow squash, zucchini, red onion, mashed potatoes
Spicy Chicken$12.75
buttermilk-battered chicken breast, hot sauce syrup, house-made pickles, candied jalapeño, shredded lettuce, butter bun
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

318 S. Towanda Ave.

Normal IL

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
