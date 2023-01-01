Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Destin

Go
Destin restaurants
Toast

Destin restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Island Wing Company - Destin

981 US Hwy 98 E, Destin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Island Wing Company - Destin
Consumer pic

 

City Food Hall - Destin

4237 Legendary Drive, Destin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
7. Crack Chicken Salad$15.00
Smoked chicken salad (with pecans and grapes), tomato, lettuce, on a Croissant
More about City Food Hall - Destin

Browse other tasty dishes in Destin

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Destin to explore

Santa Rosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Miramar Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Crestview

No reviews yet

Gulf Breeze

No reviews yet

Milton

No reviews yet

Niceville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Defuniak Springs

No reviews yet

Rosemary Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crestview

No reviews yet

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston