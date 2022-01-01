Destination Grille
Destination Grille is a contemporary, upscale yet casual restaurant that reminds us of travels and destination's around the globe. We are focused on your food and service, but also health, sustainability and cleanliness.
2491 E. 1st
Location
Grimes IA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
