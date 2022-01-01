Go
Destino

Your destination for modern Mexican cuisine.

1280 4th Street Northeast

Popular Items

Enchiladas$19.00
camotes, aguaturmas, rajas, habanero, beans, queso, mole amarillo (v)
(contains tree nuts - can be prepared vegan)
Salsa Verde$4.00
tomatillo, serrano, garlic (v+)
Huevos Divorciados$11.00
blue tostadas, soft scrambled eggs, salsas verde & roja, frijoles negros (v)
Quesillo$8.00
handmade queso oaxaca, cacao nibs, olive oil (v)
Zanahorias$13.00
roasted carrots, sunflower crema, macha (V) (contains peanuts and tree nuts)
Guacamole$13.00
smoked tomatillo, spiced pepitas, queso blanco (v)
Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
