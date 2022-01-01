Dough Exchange

Go
Detention is a restaurant in downtown Santa Ana, California, opening in January 2022 as the next offering from the Playground family. Detention promises to be a quality, service-forward restaurant and bar that doesn’t accept the status quo. Detention strives to create memorable experiences through the connective power of food, drink, service, and atmosphere.

Popular Items

Fresh to Death$10.00
Sesame Bagel, Avocado, Lemon Pepper, Cucumber, Dill, Plain Cream Cheese
Hopper$10.00
Cacio E Pepe Bagel, Smashed Avocado, Bacon.
Like an avocado toast.
Loaded Vegan$12.00
Choice of Bagel, Smashed Avocado, Olives, Cucumber, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Dill, Lemon
Dozen Bagels$24.00
You've got the idea by now.
I Gave In$14.00
Everything Bagel, Egg & Cheddar Souffle, Prosciutto di Parma, Spicy Tomato Jam, Cultured Butter, Scallion Schmear
Lox & Loaded$14.00
Choice of Bagel, Lox, Scallion Schmear, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill, Caper, Lemon
Wheelbarrow$13.00
Cheddar Bagel, Egg, Cheese, Hash Brown, Green Tabasco, Plain Cream Cheese
It's kinda like a breakfast burrito, but if you had a bagel instead of a tortilla.
BYO Bagel$3.00
Build Your Own Bagel Sandwich
Missionary$13.00
French Toast Bagel, Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Cultured Butter, Maple.
If the line at a certain golden arched establishment had a line too long to wait in but you just have to live that sweet savory brekky life.
NY style (1 Bagel & CC)$3.00
Choice of Toasted Bagel & Schmear
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

220 E 4th St

Santa Ana CA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
