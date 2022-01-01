Dough Exchange
Detention is a restaurant in downtown Santa Ana, California, opening in January 2022 as the next offering from the Playground family. Detention promises to be a quality, service-forward restaurant and bar that doesn’t accept the status quo. Detention strives to create memorable experiences through the connective power of food, drink, service, and atmosphere.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
220 E 4th St • $$$
220 E 4th St
Santa Ana CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
